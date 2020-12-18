Gordhan owes an apology over department’s lie

PREMIUM!
Gordhan owes an apology over department’s lieEditorials 1 hour ago
To use a blatant lie to bolster its case that SAA’s pilots are overpaid is shocking conduct, even for an ANC administration which has an appalling governance record.
