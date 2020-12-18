Gordhan owes an apology over department’s lie

It is not unheard of for members of our ANC-led government to make “mis-statements” (as former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokoyane did this week when forced to apologise to ANC stalwart Trevor Manuel about incorrect and defamatory statements she made about him). These, in ordinary language, are lies. And the trotting out of them to a gullible and unquestioning public in South Africa happens so often – and frequently without consequences – that it has become a habit. But the department of public enterprises picked the wrong body to lie about yesterday. It claimed that the International Air Transport Association...

It is not unheard of for members of our ANC-led government to make “mis-statements” (as former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokoyane did this week when forced to apologise to ANC stalwart Trevor Manuel about incorrect and defamatory statements she made about him).

These, in ordinary language, are lies. And the trotting out of them to a gullible and unquestioning public in South Africa happens so often – and frequently without consequences – that it has become a habit.

But the department of public enterprises picked the wrong body to lie about yesterday. It claimed that the International Air Transport Association (Iata) had done a study which found that South African Airways (SAA) pilots were the second highest-paid in the world.

Iata is a globally respected organisation and it reacted instantly, calling the statement false, because it does not involve itself in the financial affairs of any airlines.

To use a blatant lie to bolster its case that SAA’s pilots are overpaid – and, therefore, the major stumbling block to the business rescue process and plan to launch a successor airline – is shocking conduct, even for an ANC administration which has an appalling governance record.

Minister Pravin Gordhan, you must apologise. This is your ministry.

