Gordhan owes an apology over department’s lie

Editorials 1 hour ago

To use a blatant lie to bolster its case that SAA’s pilots are overpaid is shocking conduct, even for an ANC administration which has an appalling governance record.

18 Dec 2020
05:20:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

It is not unheard of for members of our ANC-led government to make “mis-statements” (as former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokoyane did this week when forced to apologise to ANC stalwart Trevor Manuel about incorrect and defamatory statements she made about him). These, in ordinary language, are lies. And the trotting out of them to a gullible and unquestioning public in South Africa happens so often – and frequently without consequences – that it has become a habit. But the department of public enterprises picked the wrong body to lie about yesterday. It claimed that the International Air Transport Association...

