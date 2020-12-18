 
 
‘Cowboy’ ministers must be dismissed

Editorials

In the process of swaggering around like banana republic thugs, they either act illegally or threaten to take action which is illegal.

18 Dec 2020
05:15:08 AM
'Cowboy' ministers must be dismissed

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits various Cape Town beaches to assess Covid-19 regulations compliance, 16 December 2020. Picture: SAPS

The coronavirus crisis has brought into sharp focus the reality that many ANC ministers love being in front of the cameras, impressing people with their power. In the process of swaggering around like banana republic thugs, they either act illegally or threaten to take action which is illegal. The latest example was Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday when, accompanied by a posse of senior police generals, he bestrode the beaches of Cape Town like a “Dirty Harry” getting people to “make my day” by violating the latest Covid-19 restrictions. He acted above and beyond his mandate and legal powers...

