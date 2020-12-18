‘Cowboy’ ministers must be dismissed

The coronavirus crisis has brought into sharp focus the reality that many ANC ministers love being in front of the cameras, impressing people with their power. In the process of swaggering around like banana republic thugs, they either act illegally or threaten to take action which is illegal. The latest example was Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday when, accompanied by a posse of senior police generals, he bestrode the beaches of Cape Town like a “Dirty Harry” getting people to “make my day” by violating the latest Covid-19 restrictions. He acted above and beyond his mandate and legal powers...

The coronavirus crisis has brought into sharp focus the reality that many ANC ministers love being in front of the cameras, impressing people with their power.

In the process of swaggering around like banana republic thugs, they either act illegally or threaten to take action which is illegal.

The latest example was Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday when, accompanied by a posse of senior police generals, he bestrode the beaches of Cape Town like a “Dirty Harry” getting people to “make my day” by violating the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

He acted above and beyond his mandate and legal powers in ordering a film production company to stop shooting a commercial, even though they had the required permissions from the City of Cape Town – even going as far as having their own Covid-19 “compliance officer” on set.

Cele also threatened to shut down the beaches for this and other “illegal behaviour”, despite the fact that beaches in Cape Town are not closed in terms of the most recent restrictions.

Unsurprisingly, the minister didn’t swoop on the beaches of Kwazulu-Natal (his home province) where there is already evidence of over-crowding and failure to observe social distancing rules.

But the other Cabinet cowboy, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, was also at it again yesterday to launch his “Hoot for Life” road safety campaign. Despite the fact that it is illegal in terms of the Road Traffic Act to use hooters other than in emergencies, Mbaks urged everyone around the country to blow theirs every day at noon until the end of the month.

But, on a dictatorial high, he also warned motorists who commit infringements that “we’ve got an appointment with you. You will be arrested and not be released”. That is illegal.

It’s high time that these joke ministers were fired.

