‘Cowboy’ ministers must be dismissed

PREMIUM!
‘Cowboy’ ministers must be dismissedEditorials 1 hour ago
In the process of swaggering around like banana republic thugs, they either act illegally or threaten to take action which is illegal.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled
Covid-19 SA to receive first Covid-19 vaccines in second quarter of 2021
General Daily news update: Infections spike, R4bn tender cancelled, Fortune favours Pirates
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Exponential growth’ as cases breach 10,000 mark
Covid-19 Cele defends shutting down filming production as City of Cape Town seeks interdict