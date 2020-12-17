 
 
Mbalula’s ‘hoot for life’ is illegal

Editorials 1 hour ago

If you were a betting person, you would put money on Mbalula trying to claim credit for this.

Editorial
17 Dec 2020
04:45:05 AM
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter/@FikileMbalula

Even by the theatre of the absurd standards by which Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducts himself, his grandiose plan to “hoot for life” is not only bizarre, it is illegal, too. The minister wants drivers around the country to sound their hooters every midday in the name of road safety – and may, in doing so, cause injuries or death, through people being distracted or alarmed. It is incomprehensible that a government minister can propose and encourage the breaking of a law which he is duty-bound to enforce. If he claims ignorance – and his public statements on many matters...

