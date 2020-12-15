 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Thieves’ are voted in time and again

Editorials 1 min ago

Ominously for South Africa, that situation doesn’t look likely to change soon.

15 Dec 2020
05:35:17 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Thieves’ are voted in time and again

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

It was a “blast from the past” when anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Mkhuseli Jack fired a broadside at the ANC, saying it was “destroying the country piece by piece”… but people keep on voting for it. The former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader added: “We must start to discuss within our homes, households, families and communities how we are going to drastically stop this vanguard of thieves.” His equally outspoken prophecy for the future was: “If this current version of ANC prevails and continues to win the hearts and minds of our people, I am afraid SA...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.