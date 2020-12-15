 
 
Water heroes fill buckets of hope

As we say in our feature on water heroes today, our relationship with water is vital, fragile, desperate, sacred and spiritual.

Dry tap. Picture: AFP / File / Peter PARKS

The Covid-19 pandemic, along with the La Nina-fuelled rains, have pushed the issue of water – and drought – off the agenda. Yet, we live in a water-poor country and region and this vital resource is going to become more critical in the years ahead. As we say in our feature on water heroes today, our relationship with water is vital, fragile, desperate, sacred and spiritual. Our bond with water endures from the cradle to the grave. It gives us life, hope, joy, beauty, despair and anguish. It is comforting to hear that there are people out there seeking innovative...

