Water heroes fill buckets of hope

The Covid-19 pandemic, along with the La Nina-fuelled rains, have pushed the issue of water – and drought – off the agenda. Yet, we live in a water-poor country and region and this vital resource is going to become more critical in the years ahead. As we say in our feature on water heroes today, our relationship with water is vital, fragile, desperate, sacred and spiritual. Our bond with water endures from the cradle to the grave. It gives us life, hope, joy, beauty, despair and anguish. It is comforting to hear that there are people out there seeking innovative...

The Covid-19 pandemic, along with the La Nina-fuelled rains, have pushed the issue of water – and drought – off the agenda.

Yet, we live in a water-poor country and region and this vital resource is going to become more critical in the years ahead.

As we say in our feature on water heroes today, our relationship with water is vital, fragile, desperate, sacred and spiritual.

Our bond with water endures from the cradle to the grave. It gives us life, hope, joy, beauty, despair and anguish.

It is comforting to hear that there are people out there seeking innovative ways – and using appropriate technology – to conserve our water and also to make people more aware of its importance.

Water solutions company JoJo (which has become the generic name for water storage tanks) has put together a 12-episode podcast series, #ForWaterForLife, hosted on its website.

Clearly, the company has a vested interest in the sector, yet it is good to see corporates airing those good-news stories and also helping wake people up to the reality that we do not have enough water and we should not waste it.

Water may drive JoJo’s bottom line. But it does ours, too. Without it we won’t survive.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.