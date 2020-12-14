 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Eskom not another cow to be milked

Editorials 1 min ago

As a country, and as a people, we have to shed that notion if we are to achieve true power and glory.

Editorial
14 Dec 2020
04:57:21 AM
PREMIUM!
Eskom not another cow to be milked

Load shedding. Image: iStock

Eskom’s gift to the long-suffering people of South Africa, is the reduced possibility of load shedding over Christmas and New Year. However, the overall picture for the next three months is what the organisation calls “red” – so serious in terms of demand possibility exceeding generation capacity that power cuts will be unavoidable. With all the bad news which has rained down on us in 2020, the latest position at Eskom might have just been met with a resigned shrug of the shoulders from many. But, now insult has been added to the injury of load shedding. The Sunday Times...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.