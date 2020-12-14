 
 
Pilot an inspiration to aspirant flyers

Jobs like this were, not so long ago, something that black kids could only dream about.

Captain David “Blackhawk” Simelane. Image: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

In a way, it is sad that, almost 27 years after the end of apartheid and the start of South Africa’s first attempt at building a non-racial society, we celebrate the appointment of a black pilot to the Kruger National Park’s aviation team. Captain David “Blackhawk” Simelane officially became the country’s first black game capture-rated pilot last week, after notching up 16 years flying choppers. Flying in the game capture mission setting, a helicopter is often in the position of what pilots call the “dead man’s curve” – that part under the altitude and speed graph where, if anything goes...

