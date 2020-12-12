 
 
Traffic body not so fine after all

Editorials

It is no wonder there is so little respect for the law – especially on our roads.

12 Dec 2020
05:35:47 AM
Traffic body not so fine after all

Picture for illustration. Police stop a car during a roadblock along Allandale Road held by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, 24 April 2020 . Picture: Neil McCartney

It is not surprising that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) – the body responsible for making our roads safe – has tried to explain, and back away from, a clearly illegal threat it made against drivers this week. A statement it issued advised “all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys”. It went on to say traffic officers were “being deployed on all major routes and those found with outstanding traffic fines will not be allowed to proceed”. That is illegal, as was pointed out by Justice Project SA, whose...

