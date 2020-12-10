 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is loot propping up a bankrupt ANC?

Editorials 28 seconds ago

Worse yet, there is the possibility that some in the ANC believe this sort of ‘expropriation’ is not as bad as money which is stolen and used for personal enrichment.

10 Dec 2020
05:35:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Is loot propping up a bankrupt ANC?

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

We hope President Cyril Ramaphosa is not pushed into his default mode of being “shocked” by the news that debt collectors are sizing up the ANC’s family silver and might remove it for unpaid debt. Attorneys following up on an unpaid account of more than R100 million are valuing various immovables in the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in downtown Joburg. If there is not enough value there – and that doesn’t seem likely – the entire building might be attached and sold off. (Mind you, given that the Joburg CBD, with its crime and decay is a metaphor for the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.