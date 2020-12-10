 
 
The force must be with the SANDF

Editorials

We need a well-equipped defence force, with well-trained and -paid, professional members prepared to risk their lives to defend our territory and our precious democracy.

10 Dec 2020
05:30:34 AM
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

There are probably few South Africans out there willing to lend an ear to the worry being expressed by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on our pages today, about the precipitous decline in our military capabilities. That’s understandable, given that, for a period at the start of the coronavirus lockdowns, soldiers of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were doing their best to emulate the thugs of banana republics as they brutally went about enforcing the disaster regulations. Conduct like that, we would suggest, is an aberration, and should not distract us from the very real crisis facing our defence force....

