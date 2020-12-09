 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

DNA-testing crisis needs a plan from govt

Editorials 2 hours ago

If a rapist knows he (most perpetrators are men) is unlikely to get caught on the basis of physical evidence, or that he will wait years to ever appear in court, what is to deter him?

09 Dec 2020
05:30:21 AM
PREMIUM!
DNA-testing crisis needs a plan from govt

Image: iStock.

Thousands of victims of rape are going through additional anguish, knowing their wait for justice is being extended – or that they may never even see the perpetrators brought to book – because the police forensic system responsible for DNA testing is in a shambles. The backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL), which is the government organisation which does the tests, now stands at a scarcely believable 117 736, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA). The DA has called on National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to urgently consider partnerships with private laboratories to tackle the backlog. The...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.