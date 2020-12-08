Protect the public from the public protector

PREMIUM!
Protect the public from the public protectorEditorials 1 hour ago
Mkhwebane has been anything but irrational in her systematic attempts to defend former president Jacob Zuma and his accomplices and to allow their capture of the state to continue.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565
Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen
Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie