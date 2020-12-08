 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Protect the public from the public protector

Editorials 1 hour ago

Mkhwebane has been anything but irrational in her systematic attempts to defend former president Jacob Zuma and his accomplices and to allow their capture of the state to continue.

08 Dec 2020
05:30:10 AM
PREMIUM!
Protect the public from the public protector

Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at the Public Protectors House, 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Seldom has there been a legal judgment more damning of a public servant than the lashing handed down yesterday to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by three judges of the High Court in Johannesburg. In tossing out Mkhwebane’s findings related to the “rogue unit” in the SA Revenue Service, Judges Selby Baqwa, Annali Basson and Leonie Windell recommended that Mkhwebane be investigated by the Legal Practices Council following what they called her “shockingly inappropriate and unwarranted” attack on Judge Sulet Potterill in a previous court appearance. That referral raises the possibility of serious censure – or worse – against a person...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.