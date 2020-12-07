 
 
ANC’s NEC meeting a critical morality test for the party

Editorials

Cyril Ramaphosa promised a clean-up when he took over from Zuma, but only in recent months has that promise started to bear fruit.

Editorial
07 Dec 2020
04:31:52 AM
ANC’s NEC meeting a critical morality test for the party

File picture. President Jacob Zuma and new president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the 5th African National Congress (ANC) national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 18, 2017 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The ANC must love the phrase “Innocent until proven guilty”. It has been used repeatedly to defend those accused of corruption or maladministration or to divert attention from these grievous lapses in governance. That is why a resolution adopted at the Nasrec electoral conference in 2017 is now up for debate. That resolution relates to the duty of ANC officials accused of a crime – arrested and charged – to step aside from both party and government office to allow investigations to proceed. Back in 2017, that didn’t appear to disturb anyone… and especially not those who should have been...

