Exam leaks point to bigger problems

Editorials 1 hour ago

But all of us need to ponder on what this says about us as a nation. We cheat at everything. We steal. We assault and we murder.

05 Dec 2020
05:40:51 AM
Exam leaks point to bigger problems

Matric exams file image.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had no alternative but to take the unprecedented step of making matric pupils rewrite two exam papers which were leaked. That means more anguish for teenagers who have been through a hellish year because of the disruptions to their schooling caused by Covid-19 and lockdowns. Many lost much ground under the Level 5 and later lockdowns, when schools remained closed and teaching, such as it was, had to be conducted remotely. But now that the maths paper two has to be rewritten on the afternoon of 15 December and the physical science exam redone on...

