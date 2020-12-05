Exam leaks point to bigger problems

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had no alternative but to take the unprecedented step of making matric pupils rewrite two exam papers which were leaked. That means more anguish for teenagers who have been through a hellish year because of the disruptions to their schooling caused by Covid-19 and lockdowns. Many lost much ground under the Level 5 and later lockdowns, when schools remained closed and teaching, such as it was, had to be conducted remotely. But now that the maths paper two has to be rewritten on the afternoon of 15 December and the physical science exam redone on...

That means more anguish for teenagers who have been through a hellish year because of the disruptions to their schooling caused by Covid-19 and lockdowns. Many lost much ground under the Level 5 and later lockdowns, when schools remained closed and teaching, such as it was, had to be conducted remotely.

But now that the maths paper two has to be rewritten on the afternoon of 15 December and the physical science exam redone on 17 December, it seems likely some families will have to delay their holiday plans.

The impact of the theft of the papers – for which someone has been arrested – and the subsequent leaking of them on various WhatsApp message groups, will be felt by thousands and will cost millions of rands.

That is why we suggest that the perpetrators – and not only the person or people who stole the papers – should be subjected to the full force of the law, especially when it comes to the aggravating circumstances of the effects of the cheating.

Those pupils who shared the papers, or who used them to cheat, should also be punished harshly. What about banning them from this year’s exams entirely and forcing them to repeat the year in 2021? That would underline the seriousness of their criminality.

However, the education authorities need to thoroughly examine their security and that of their distribution partners. Weaknesses need to be identified and eliminated.

But all of us need to ponder on what this says about us as a nation. We cheat at everything. We steal. We assault and we murder.

And that’s a much bigger problem to fix.

