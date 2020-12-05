Outa is the face of disgruntled SA

Wayne Duvenage is the new face of civic activism in South Africa – although the head of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) would point out that the organisation, much like the new wave, grassroots-type of political engagement it has spawned, is so much bigger than just him. The former chief executive of car rental company Avis, Duvenage seemed to make a strange career detour when he founded what was then known as the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance in 2012. It sparked what has become one of the most successful consumer, or taxpayer, revolts in the history of this...

Wayne Duvenage is the new face of civic activism in South Africa – although the head of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) would point out that the organisation, much like the new wave, grassroots-type of political engagement it has spawned, is so much bigger than just him.

The former chief executive of car rental company Avis, Duvenage seemed to make a strange career detour when he founded what was then known as the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance in 2012. It sparked what has become one of the most successful consumer, or taxpayer, revolts in the history of this country.

Outa gave a voice to those millions of Gauteng motorists who felt they were not consulted in what was essentially an additional tax to pay for something their taxes should already have covered. Outa continues to fight that fight, which has still not reached any conclusion, never mind a satisfactory one.

However, the success of the e-toll mobilisation showed that mass citizen action, outside the often sterile and stereotyped political parties, could be a new way of making our voices heard.

We need organisations like Outa to help us make our feelings known and to let government know: we will not be trampled upon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.