Outa is the face of disgruntled SA

Editorials 1 hour ago

The success of the e-toll mobilisation showed that mass citizen action, outside the often sterile and stereotyped political parties, could be a new way of making our voices heard.

05 Dec 2020
05:30:27 AM
PREMIUM!
Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the South African corruption-fighting civil action organisation - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) poses for a photograph, 30 November 2020, at the Outa offices in Boskruin, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Wayne Duvenage is the new face of civic activism in South Africa – although the head of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) would point out that the organisation, much like the new wave, grassroots-type of political engagement it has spawned, is so much bigger than just him. The former chief executive of car rental company Avis, Duvenage seemed to make a strange career detour when he founded what was then known as the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance in 2012. It sparked what has become one of the most successful consumer, or taxpayer, revolts in the history of this...

