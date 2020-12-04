 
 
Senekal braai is a lesson in unity

Editorials 1 hour ago

Pastor John Mathuhle said: ‘The forum is the blessing that came out of the protest.’ Amen to that, pastor. And may the rest of us follow your example.

04 Dec 2020
05:35:01 AM
Farmers are pictured outside Senekal magistrates court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22 year old Brendin Horner. When the crowd heard the suspects were still at the courtroom, they attempted to break into the holding cells and the situation turned volatile, with police cars being turned over and set on fire. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

In South Africa, it seems impossible to believe there could be a silver lining to the clouds of social and race tension which loom over us every day. But, down in Senekal – the Free State town which seemed to be on the front lines of a gathering race war – they’ve decided this country is the only place they will ever call home … and that they’re going to make it work. After black and white stood toe-to-toe in anger in the streets of the town in October – in protests connected to the murder of young farmer Brendin...

