Senekal braai is a lesson in unity

In South Africa, it seems impossible to believe there could be a silver lining to the clouds of social and race tension which loom over us every day.

But, down in Senekal – the Free State town which seemed to be on the front lines of a gathering race war – they’ve decided this country is the only place they will ever call home … and that they’re going to make it work.

After black and white stood toe-to-toe in anger in the streets of the town in October – in protests connected to the murder of young farmer Brendin Horner – residents, church leaders and even political leaders have decided to stand and work together.

Jess de Klerk, chair of the Senekal Security Association, said they realised they had common interests and problems. And, of course, they got to know each other better across the lines of colour and class in the only way South Africans know how … around a braai.

Out of those meetings has arisen the Senekal and Matwabeng Forum, which is already busy cleaning up the town.

Pastor John Mathuhle said: “The forum is the blessing that came out of the protest.”

Amen to that, pastor. And may the rest of us follow your example.

