The flame of Nasrec hope still flickers

Editorials 1 hour ago

It has been difficult for Ramaphosa as the Zuma camp has fought back and the wheels of justice have ground exceedingly slowly.

04 Dec 2020
05:30:09 AM
President Jacob Zuma and new president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the 5th African National Congress (ANC) national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 18, 2017 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson famously remarked that “a week is a long time in politics”. By that measure, three years seems an eternity in South African politics. It seems a lifetime ago that the ANC’s leaders and foot soldiers gathered at the Nasrec conference outside Johannesburg in what was, correctly, perceived to be a watershed meeting and one of the most important in the history of the organisation. At the heart of it was the battle between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa for control over the ANC. Although Zuma was not standing as an official candidate, his proxy –...

