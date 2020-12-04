The flame of Nasrec hope still flickers

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson famously remarked that “a week is a long time in politics”. By that measure, three years seems an eternity in South African politics. It seems a lifetime ago that the ANC’s leaders and foot soldiers gathered at the Nasrec conference outside Johannesburg in what was, correctly, perceived to be a watershed meeting and one of the most important in the history of the organisation. At the heart of it was the battle between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa for control over the ANC. Although Zuma was not standing as an official candidate, his proxy –...

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson famously remarked that “a week is a long time in politics”. By that measure, three years seems an eternity in South African politics.

It seems a lifetime ago that the ANC’s leaders and foot soldiers gathered at the Nasrec conference outside Johannesburg in what was, correctly, perceived to be a watershed meeting and one of the most important in the history of the organisation.

At the heart of it was the battle between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa for control over the ANC. Although Zuma was not standing as an official candidate, his proxy – and that of his clique (who came to be known as the “Radical Economic Transformation” lobby) – was Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. It was clearly hoped that she would, as head of the party and of the country, allow that group to continue along its path, allegedly of looting and state capture.

The rot had become so obvious, via the brave “State of Capture” report by then public protector Thuli Madonsela, that even Zuma was pressured into appointing a commission of inquiry. Clearly, a victory for him at Nasrec would have enabled him to continue to hold the levers of power over the criminal justice system to enable a continued evasion of accountability.

Ramaphosa intended the exact opposite: a takeover of the ANC and eradication of corruption and prosecution of the guilty. After his triumph, his “New Dawn” and “Thuma Mina (Call Me)” campaigns promised much.

It has been difficult for Ramaphosa as the Zuma camp has fought back and the wheels of justice have ground exceedingly slowly. His own supporters, too, have shown themselves just as apt at helping themselves as the Zuma-ites.

Yet, the hope of Nasrec has not been completely extinguished. And three years is not a long time when you’re repairing a broken country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.