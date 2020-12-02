 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Motion against Cyril a waypoint in SA’s political history

Editorials 41 mins ago

The real focus of the vote will be on whether any of Ramaphosa’s opponents will feel strong enough to challenge the president in the open.

02 Dec 2020
05:15:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Motion against Cyril a waypoint in SA’s political history

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

On paper, tomorrow’s no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa – to be debated in parliament – seems to be a nonevent. The head of state and ANC leader won’t lose sleep worrying over whether he will survive this attempt to oust him. Any motion of no confidence needs a simple majority (of more than 50%) to succeed, so Ramaphosa should be just fine. The ANC has 230 MPs in the House of Assembly, out of a total of 400, well more than 50%. Even if the Economic Freedom Fighters’ 44 MPs vote for the motion and they are joined by...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.