Zille demeans mothers’ anguish over losing a baby

Editorials 25 mins ago

Loss of a baby, at whatever stage of pregnancy, is something which remains with a woman all of her life.

02 Dec 2020
05:30:45 AM
PREMIUM!
DA federal leader Helen Zille.

The political wrecking ball, Helen Zille, was at it again this week, shouting her mouth off on Twitter – but this time not about governance or corruption, but about an anguish deeply felt by millions of women… the pain of miscarriage. Wading into a debate about whether the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was correct in going public about her miscarriage, Zille likened Markle’s story to “wokeness” which, she claimed, “equates victimhood with virtue, and these public displays of suffering are intended to advance both. A bit of Stoicism is the real virtue that should be pursued.” Markle’s words about...

