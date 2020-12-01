 
 
Don’t let Covid-19 overshadow Aids

We must also wonder, even after all the evidence we have of the seriousness of HIV and the ways it is transmitted, why people persist in reckless behaviour, including having unprotected sex.

Don’t let Covid-19 overshadow Aids

File Image: HIV/Aids.

As coronavirus and state capture occupy so much of the news agenda in 2020 (not to mention gender-based violence, GBV), that other very real issue in South Africa – HIV/ Aids – has been muscled out of our collective conscience. Given that today is World Aids Day – and that South Africa has the dubious distinction of having the highest infection rate for the disease – we should all pause for thought. There are 7.7 million people living with HIV in South Africa, or almost one in seven. HIV prevalence in adults aged between 15 and 19 stands at 19%,...

