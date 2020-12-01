 
 
Eskom liars need to be charged

Editorials

Employees trying to look good were covering up the reality of excessive pollution – which has caused a range of problems for people living in the area and led to a number of deaths.

01 Dec 2020
05:30:13 AM
Photo for illustration: iStock

It is disturbing but, at the same time, comforting that public prosecution authorities have decided to criminally charge Eskom in respect of air pollution from its Kendal power station on the Mpumalanga Highveld. It’s disturbing because, among the charges, are that the corporation’s officials at the station supplied false and misleading information to an air quality officer from the department of environment, forestry and fisheries – which is a criminal offence. It’s comforting, on the other hand, because the information came to light as a result of an audit into reporting standards ordered by Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter,...

