Eskom liars need to be charged

It is disturbing but, at the same time, comforting that public prosecution authorities have decided to criminally charge Eskom in respect of air pollution from its Kendal power station on the Mpumalanga Highveld.

It’s disturbing because, among the charges, are that the corporation’s officials at the station supplied false and misleading information to an air quality officer from the department of environment, forestry and fisheries – which is a criminal offence.

It’s comforting, on the other hand, because the information came to light as a result of an audit into reporting standards ordered by Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter, following reports by EE Business Intelligence.

The Eskom report confirmed that the officials were making false and misleading classifications of regular, ongoing and extended atmospheric emission contraventions above the legal limits.

In other words, employees trying to look good were covering up the reality of excessive pollution – the sort which has caused a range of problems for people living in the area and further afield – and led to a number of deaths.

A state power utility cannot be allowed to negatively affect the lives of citizens. Those involved in trying to hide this outrage should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

