Remain vigilant despite Vaal boost

Editorials 4 days ago

The increase in water levels is certainly good news, but we still need to use our water sparingly.

Editorial
30 Nov 2020
05:04:08 AM
Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It’s encouraging to see the Vaal Dam’s water level has shown significant improvement following the intermittent rains that have fallen over its catchment areas. It’s the third straight week that the Vaal Dam has shown improvement. Prior to the recent rains, the Vaal Dam was shrinking week on week. The pictures of dry docks at the Vaal Dam being circulated last week were concerning, prompting the department of water and sanitation to put out a statement where they said despite the low levels of water, there was no need to be alarmed. On Friday the department issued a statement assuring...

