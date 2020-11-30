Mess with Zondo at your own peril

It’s been more than two years since the inception of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, with hundreds of witnesses appearing before Zondo. You’d be forgiven for thinking that we weren’t getting anywhere, despite explosive testimony from an array of witnesses and countless stories of deep-rooted corruption. But after ex-president Jacob Zuma attempted to collapse the commission this month, its chair has upped the ante. That the commission will wrap up next year has probably forced Zondo’s hand to up the tempo. After Zuma and his legal counsel left the hearing without permission earlier this month, Zondo ordered Professor...

It’s been more than two years since the inception of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, with hundreds of witnesses appearing before Zondo.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that we weren’t getting anywhere, despite explosive testimony from an array of witnesses and countless stories of deep-rooted corruption.

But after ex-president Jacob Zuma attempted to collapse the commission this month, its chair has upped the ante.

That the commission will wrap up next year has probably forced Zondo’s hand to up the tempo.

After Zuma and his legal counsel left the hearing without permission earlier this month, Zondo ordered Professor Itumeleng Mosala, the secretary of the commission, to initiate criminal action against the former president. Zondo has also served a new summons on Zuma, forcing him to appear before the commission in January.

His testimony is critical to the entire commission. Zuma’s legal team had earlier asked Zondo to recuse himself, but the application was denied.

And then Zondo instructed the commission’s legal team to assist the commission secretary to lay a criminal charge against former SA Airways chair Dudu Myeni. Myeni, during her testimony at the commission recently, unmasked a witness who had been granted anonymity by Zondo.

She will be charged for contempt of the rules of the commission.

For far too long, people connected to corruption have gotten away with it.

The lengths to which some people have gone for personal gain at the expense of taxpayers is mind-blowing.

This commission cannot fail. Far too much money and resources have been thrown at it.

Zondo has shown that he means business. He has shown strong leadership, particularly when tested in the last few weeks. The message is clear: mess with Zondo at your own peril.

