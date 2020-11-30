 
 
Mess with Zondo at your own peril

Editorials

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is starting to flex his muscles.

Editorial
30 Nov 2020
05:03:58 AM
PREMIUM!
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Refilwe Modise

It’s been more than two years since the inception of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, with hundreds of witnesses appearing before Zondo. You’d be forgiven for thinking that we weren’t getting anywhere, despite explosive testimony from an array of witnesses and countless stories of deep-rooted corruption. But after ex-president Jacob Zuma attempted to collapse the commission this month, its chair has upped the ante. That the commission will wrap up next year has probably forced Zondo’s hand to up the tempo. After Zuma and his legal counsel left the hearing without permission earlier this month, Zondo ordered Professor...

