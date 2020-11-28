 
 
Black Friday was suitably subdued

Editorials

Due to retrenchments, salary cuts and the high price of living, consumers are desperate to save money. Impulsive buying is largely a thing of the past, hopefully.

28 Nov 2020
05:40:48 AM
Black Friday shoppers pass a store with Black Friday specials in Centurion Mall, 27 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

It was with great relief that we didn’t witness the usual chaotic scenes of people crammed in long queues, and then storming stores in search of a bargain on Black Friday yesterday as the shops’ doors opened. There may have been the odd scene of people in queues at shops yesterday, but by most accounts Black Friday 2020 was a quiet affair. In fact, some retailers remarked that month-ends are usually busier than the placid scenes that played out yesterday. Covid-19 was always going to present customers and retailers with some hurdles. Consumer sentiment in South Africa during the pandemic...

