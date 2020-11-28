Black Friday was suitably subdued

It was with great relief that we didn’t witness the usual chaotic scenes of people crammed in long queues, and then storming stores in search of a bargain on Black Friday yesterday as the shops’ doors opened. There may have been the odd scene of people in queues at shops yesterday, but by most accounts Black Friday 2020 was a quiet affair. In fact, some retailers remarked that month-ends are usually busier than the placid scenes that played out yesterday. Covid-19 was always going to present customers and retailers with some hurdles. Consumer sentiment in South Africa during the pandemic...

It was with great relief that we didn’t witness the usual chaotic scenes of people crammed in long queues, and then storming stores in search of a bargain on Black Friday yesterday as the shops’ doors opened.

There may have been the odd scene of people in queues at shops yesterday, but by most accounts Black Friday 2020 was a quiet affair. In fact, some retailers remarked that month-ends are usually busier than the placid scenes that played out yesterday.

Covid-19 was always going to present customers and retailers with some hurdles. Consumer sentiment in South Africa during the pandemic is mixed, with many uncertain what the economic future holds.

Due to retrenchments, salary cuts and the high price of living, consumers are desperate to save money. Impulsive buying is largely a thing of the past, hopefully, so it wasn’t surprising to see the quiet scenes at malls.

It remains to be seen if people have resisted the urge to rush for goods on Black Friday altogether, or if buying habits are now leaning towards online purchases.

One thing is for certain, shopping will never be the same.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.