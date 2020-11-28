Festive cheers could bring Covid tears

With the Gauteng health department predicting a second wave of Covid-19 in the province in January and infection numbers rising in the Eastern Cape by the day, it’s no wonder there are new calls to use everything at our disposal to ensure alcohol consumption does not make the situation worse. While it would be foolish to blame alcohol alone for the spread of the virus, it certainly does play a big part if people act irresponsibly while having a tipple. According to acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo, a second wave of infections is likely in Gauteng as holidaymakers return from...

With the Gauteng health department predicting a second wave of Covid-19 in the province in January and infection numbers rising in the Eastern Cape by the day, it’s no wonder there are new calls to use everything at our disposal to ensure alcohol consumption does not make the situation worse.

While it would be foolish to blame alcohol alone for the spread of the virus, it certainly does play a big part if people act irresponsibly while having a tipple.

According to acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo, a second wave of infections is likely in Gauteng as holidaymakers return from visiting other provinces over the next seven weeks.

Mamabolo’s prediction comes a day after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they were engaging with all relevant role players to discuss the possibility of introducing new lockdown restrictions in the Eastern Cape. The province accounts for almost half of the country’s daily Covid-19 cases.

It is believed restrictions on hours of movement and the impact of alcohol on hospital admissions will be discussed as we move towards holiday time.

This week, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance South Africa (Saapa) urged government to crack down on festive season drinkers.

It said failure to do so could push the country closer to a total ban on alcohol. Saapa director Maurice Smithers said: “We are not convinced people are going to listen. Our sense is that people will simply do what they want to. That is why these particular interventions are necessary.”

It’s been a tough year for most, so the majority of us are looking forward to spending the festive period with loved ones – at home or through visits across provincial borders. Celebrating with a drink is natural.

However, heavy restrictions is the last thing the economy needs. Businesses are in desperate need of a cash flow from holidaymakers, so any restrictions will hit restaurants and pubs hard.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again… think before we drink. Let’s be responsible.

