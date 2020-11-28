 
 
Festive cheers could bring Covid tears

Editorials

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again… think before we drink. Let’s be responsible.

28 Nov 2020
05:35:26 AM
This alcohol virtual lounge is no more. Photo: iStock

With the Gauteng health department predicting a second wave of Covid-19 in the province in January and infection numbers rising in the Eastern Cape by the day, it’s no wonder there are new calls to use everything at our disposal to ensure alcohol consumption does not make the situation worse. While it would be foolish to blame alcohol alone for the spread of the virus, it certainly does play a big part if people act irresponsibly while having a tipple. According to acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo, a second wave of infections is likely in Gauteng as holidaymakers return from...

