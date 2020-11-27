 
 
‘Vaya con Dios’, Diego Maradona

Editorials

Maradona could dribble through any defence in the world and make it look like a collection of pensioners with Zimmer frames.

27 Nov 2020
05:35:56 AM
'Vaya con Dios', Diego Maradona

A father and his daughter, fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, mourn as they gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. - The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Even now, 34 years after the 1986 World Cup, many England football fans have not forgiven – or forgotten – Diego Maradona … and probably won’t be mourning his passing this week. Maradona’s controversial goal in the quarter-finals – which England fans believe came from a handball and was attributed by the Argentinian star to “the hand of God” – sent England packing and saw Argentina take the World Cup trophy later. One of the most controversial and talked about goals in World Cup history will, along with his drinking, drugging and debauchery, forever taint the legacy of Maradona. But...

