‘Vaya con Dios’, Diego Maradona

Even now, 34 years after the 1986 World Cup, many England football fans have not forgiven – or forgotten – Diego Maradona … and probably won’t be mourning his passing this week. Maradona’s controversial goal in the quarter-finals – which England fans believe came from a handball and was attributed by the Argentinian star to “the hand of God” – sent England packing and saw Argentina take the World Cup trophy later. One of the most controversial and talked about goals in World Cup history will, along with his drinking, drugging and debauchery, forever taint the legacy of Maradona. But...

But that should not blind us to his genius. Playing in an era before scientifically massaged pitches gave every advantage to footballers, the likes of Maradona and Pele triumphed on sheer energy and an almost supernatural talent.

Maradona could dribble through any defence in the world and make it look like a collection of pensioners with Zimmer frames – and his 311 career goal total spoke to a man with an unacknowledged intelligence for reading the game close to a goalmouth.

Maradona – for all his faults – was never boring.

He lived life at full throttle and paid the price, eventually. We should thank him for sharing his magic.

