 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No jobs for new doctors… it’s sick

Editorials 3 hours ago

It is beyond sad that more than 150 newly qualified doctors cannot be deployed to alleviate the critical medical staff shortages in this country… because the government has no money to pay them.

27 Nov 2020
05:30:11 AM
PREMIUM!
No jobs for new doctors… it’s sick

Tired, stressed doctor. Picture: YouTube

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been on Twitter this week, asking people to let him know what they think should be done with South African Airways. Quite apart from the fact that a finance minister asking for advice looks like he is out of his depth – either politically or in terms of economics – there is the sad reality that whatever citizens would like to see happen to SAA, it is likely they will be ignored by the ANC, especially if those suggestions include grounding the “gravy planes” for good. That is borne out by the fact that scores...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight

Courts Ex-Bosasa exec Agrizzi a no-show in court, still in ‘intensive care’

State Capture ANC’s Zizi Kodwa linked to dodgy EOH payments at Zondo commission

Columns Cyril not saviour we hoped for


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.