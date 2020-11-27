No jobs for new doctors… it’s sick

PREMIUM!
No jobs for new doctors… it’s sickEditorials 3 hours ago
It is beyond sad that more than 150 newly qualified doctors cannot be deployed to alleviate the critical medical staff shortages in this country… because the government has no money to pay them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt
Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight
Courts Ex-Bosasa exec Agrizzi a no-show in court, still in ‘intensive care’
State Capture ANC’s Zizi Kodwa linked to dodgy EOH payments at Zondo commission
Columns Cyril not saviour we hoped for