 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Don’t blame Mbalula for truck anarchy

Editorials 3 hours ago

The chickens of lawlessness unleashed repeatedly over the years by the government are now coming home to roost.

26 Nov 2020
05:35:40 AM
PREMIUM!
Don’t blame Mbalula for truck anarchy

Trucks being torched in Heidelberg, 20 November 2020. Picture: Twitter/@FleetwatchCC

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is not, as we have often said, our favourite minister… apart from his entertainment value, that is. However, to blame him – as some citizens and commentators are doing – for the war of terror being waged against trucks and their drivers on our highways would be wrong. Though Mbalula would be out of his depth in a puddle, this crisis is national in nature and threatens the very heart of our democracy and economic stability. The fact that those behind these attacks have not been identified, let alone been brought to book, shows two things....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens

Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.