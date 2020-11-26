ANC lip service on GBV is deplorable

Only the ANC, it seems, would think that it is in any way acceptable to reinstate to its ranks one of its senior leaders, who is accused of raping his own two daughters, and allow him to continue his political duties. Not only that, but his excuse of having work to do for the party has been used by him to get a significant relaxation of his bail conditions. The man, who is a member of the Mpumalanga ANC’s provincial executive committee, is now only required to report to a police station once a week, so his time is free...

This is odious in a number of ways. While we are not commenting on his guilt or innocence, neither he, nor the ANC which has nurtured him, is prepared to countenance stepping aside to allow the legal process to take its course.

In this, of course, he will have been encouraged by the ANC’s admission that it does not have the power to enforce a decision taken at the top level of the organisation recently that those accused of serious crimes should step aside from all political or government work while investigations and court processes unfold.

Cynics would say that is understandable because, given the number of ANC cadres accused of dodgy dealings, there would be nobody left in the senior ranks of the organisation were that policy to be implemented.

Also, this decision is repugnant because it comes when the ANC is, yet again, crying copious crocodile tears about the scourge of gender-based violence and on the eve of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign.

Clearly, the ANC is happy that there are laws – but, more importantly ethical norms – for some but not for others.

