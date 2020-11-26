 
 
ANC lip service on GBV is deplorable

Editorials 3 hours ago

The decision to reinstate to its ranks one of its senior leaders, who is accused of raping his own two daughters, and allow him to continue his political duties, is repugnant.

26 Nov 2020
05:30:26 AM
ANC lip service on GBV is deplorable

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Only the ANC, it seems, would think that it is in any way acceptable to reinstate to its ranks one of its senior leaders, who is accused of raping his own two daughters, and allow him to continue his political duties. Not only that, but his excuse of having work to do for the party has been used by him to get a significant relaxation of his bail conditions. The man, who is a member of the Mpumalanga ANC’s provincial executive committee, is now only required to report to a police station once a week, so his time is free...

