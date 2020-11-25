The focus must be on a Covid vaccine

As the country enters five days of mourning for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans still seem deeply divided about whether the government actions to tackle the problem were appropriate … and whether they worked. Those supporting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize – and they tend to be scientists and medical experts – largely believe that the actions taken at the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year were justified, at least on the basis of information available at the time. Of course, in the months since, a lot more has become known about the virus and even scientists...

