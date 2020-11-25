 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Men need to talk about these issues

Editorials 3 hours ago

Prostate and testicular cancers are as personally devastating and have as much impact on relationships and families – and possibly broader society – as do the more commonly discussed cancers.

25 Nov 2020
05:30:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Men need to talk about these issues

Picture: iStock

The month of “Movember” is when men are encouraged to grow moustaches to highlight health problems like prostate and testicular cancer. At first glance, the idea might seem frivolous, but perhaps that is what is needed to get men to pay attention to their bodies and their health, in the same way women are encouraged to do. Prostate and testicular cancers are as personally devastating and have as much impact on relationships and families – and possibly broader society – as do the more commonly discussed cancers, like breast or lung cancer. Men tend to be brought up with the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.