The actual arrest of Zuma is the test

Editorials 3 hours ago

Zuma clearly believes he is untouchable – as he has done for most of his career, before and after he occupied the highest office in the land.

24 Nov 2020
05:15:02 AM
Former president, Jacob Zuma leaves the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein after hearing that Judge Raymond Zondo will not recuse himself, 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

If former president Jacob Zuma thought he could play a game of legal “chicken” with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, then he made a big mistake. The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair has started a process to have the former president charged with contempt after he walked out of its session last week. Possibly, Zondo also believes in the old adage that if you give someone like Zuma enough rope, sooner or later he will hang himself. The evasive politician has for years been fighting tooth and nail – the so-called “Stalingrad defence” – to avoid having his...

