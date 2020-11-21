Mbalula, Clown Prince of Transport, should resign

PREMIUM!
Mbalula, Clown Prince of Transport, should resignEditorials 2 hours ago
The shambles at licensing offices around the country means that, even when people buy cars, they are struggling to get them registered.
State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops