 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mbalula, Clown Prince of Transport, should resign

Editorials 2 hours ago

The shambles at licensing offices around the country means that, even when people buy cars, they are struggling to get them registered.

21 Nov 2020
05:35:40 AM
PREMIUM!
Mbalula, Clown Prince of Transport, should resign

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter/@EsethuOnDuty

The motor trade has been one of the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 crisis – and it has seen sales of vehicles, both new and used, plummet as the economic ramifications of the lockdown hit home. Now, when there seems to be a glint of light at the end of the tunnel as business picks up across the country and demand for cars begins to strengthen, the industry is facing another potentially crippling blow. This time, though, it is no quirk of nature, it is the mind-numbing incompetence of the ANC government which is responsible. The shambles at licensing offices around...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.