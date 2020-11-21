Mbalula, Clown Prince of Transport, should resign

The motor trade has been one of the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 crisis – and it has seen sales of vehicles, both new and used, plummet as the economic ramifications of the lockdown hit home. Now, when there seems to be a glint of light at the end of the tunnel as business picks up across the country and demand for cars begins to strengthen, the industry is facing another potentially crippling blow. This time, though, it is no quirk of nature, it is the mind-numbing incompetence of the ANC government which is responsible. The shambles at licensing offices around...

The motor trade has been one of the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 crisis – and it has seen sales of vehicles, both new and used, plummet as the economic ramifications of the lockdown hit home.

Now, when there seems to be a glint of light at the end of the tunnel as business picks up across the country and demand for cars begins to strengthen, the industry is facing another potentially crippling blow. This time, though, it is no quirk of nature, it is the mind-numbing incompetence of the ANC government which is responsible.

The shambles at licensing offices around the country means that, even when people buy cars, they are struggling to get them registered.

There has so far been no coherent explanation of what has gone drastically wrong with a system which was already known for its difficult nature.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has tried to blame the lockdown for the closure of offices. But what were your workers doing, Minister? Couldn’t they have worked from home, given they were getting full salaries?

It is staggering that this cannot be sorted out, despite the obvious disruption it is causing.

Our Clown Prince of Transport should do the honourable thing and resign.

