SABC layoffs are not unjustified

PREMIUM!
SABC layoffs are not unjustifiedEditorials 3 hours ago
There are 2 979 people working there. Doing a crude calculation, the average worker salary is R791 000 per year, or about R66 000 a month.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops