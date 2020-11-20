 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zondo does the right thing – unlike JZ

Editorials 3 hours ago

Like Zondo said after Zuma’s dramatic exit, this is ‘a serious matter’ – and Zuma was expected to take the witness stand, not walk away.

20 Nov 2020
05:20:49 AM
PREMIUM!
Zondo does the right thing – unlike JZ

SCC chair, DCJ Zondo speaks after former president Jacob Zuma left the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein after hearing that Judge Raymond Zondo will not recuse himself, 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Jacob Zuma has, once again, given the country’s judiciary the middle finger, dramatically walking out of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday without formally asking for permission from chair Raymond Zondo, who dismissed the former president’s application for his recusal. Zuma has broken the law. And he’s the same man who, in 2018, on announcing Zondo’s appointment, said he had “full faith in all judges” and that he urged “everyone to comply with the commission and place no impediments to prevent it from doing its work”. Like Zondo said after Zuma’s dramatic exit, this is “a serious matter”...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.