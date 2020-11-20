Zondo does the right thing – unlike JZ

PREMIUM!
Zondo does the right thing – unlike JZEditorials 3 hours ago
Like Zondo said after Zuma’s dramatic exit, this is ‘a serious matter’ – and Zuma was expected to take the witness stand, not walk away.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops