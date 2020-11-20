Cricket SA seems to be back on the ball

The status quo may change from day to day, but it looks as though South African cricket is on the right track once more.

It’s been a turbulent past few months for Cricket South Africa, which finally saw an interim board being established after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa instructed Sascoc to get involved following years of maladministration. Government’s involvement was always going to put our international participation in danger, but it seems common sense has finally prevailed after the members’ council had late last week rejected the new board.

On Tuesday, the members’ council – made up of the 14 provincial union presidents – did an about-turn and have now accepted the interim board.

It couldn’t have happened soon enough. England start their limited overs tour to South Africa next Friday. England, already in the country, play three T20s and three one-day internationals against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka tour South Africa over the festive period, while the national team also faces Australia and Pakistan next year. Had the impasse still existed, these tours would have all been in doubt.

We have watched CSA stumble from one crisis to another for far too long. Let’s hope we can now finally move forward and concentrate on what gives us all joy – watching our cricketing heroes excelling on the field.

