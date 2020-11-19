Even Obama slams the wasted JZ years

PREMIUM!
Even Obama slams the wasted JZ yearsEditorials 2 hours ago
The wasted nine years is clearly there for all to see. Yet, here we are, still waiting for those involved in state capture to be held accountable.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists