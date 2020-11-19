 
 
Even Obama slams the wasted JZ years

Editorials 2 hours ago

The wasted nine years is clearly there for all to see. Yet, here we are, still waiting for those involved in state capture to be held accountable.

19 Nov 2020
05:35:44 AM
Even Obama slams the wasted JZ years

Barack Obama and Jacob Zuma at the state memorial service of late former president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela on 10 Dec 2013 at FNB Stadium in Soweto. Picture: GCIS

The “incompetence and deep-rooted corruption” under the ANC’s watch has not escaped former US president Barack Obama. Obama, who served as president from 2009 to 2017, revealed his disappointment in the ruling party under former president Jacob Zuma in his new book, A Promised Land, released this week. Obama said: “In subsequent meetings, Zuma struck me as amiable enough. He spoke eloquently of the need for fair trade, human development, infrastructure and more equitable distributions of wealth and opportunity on the African continent.” However, he added: “By all accounts though, much of the goodwill built up by Nelson Mandela’s heroic...

