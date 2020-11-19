Our fingers are crossed for Caster’s fight

PREMIUM!
Our fingers are crossed for Caster’s fightEditorials 3 hours ago
The 29-year-old Semenya is taking her battle to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, hoping to overturn the hormone drug rule.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists