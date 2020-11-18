The powers of parliament need to be questioned

PREMIUM!
The powers of parliament need to be questionedEditorials 2 hours ago
Outa is considering legal action to challenge the rules which allow parliament to decide not to take action on matters like state capture.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists
General VIDEO: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama
World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier
Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing