The powers of parliament need to be questioned

Editorials 2 hours ago

Outa is considering legal action to challenge the rules which allow parliament to decide not to take action on matters like state capture.

18 Nov 2020
05:40:41 AM
The National Assembly. Picture: Amanda Watson

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) did not hold back in its scathing assessment of how members of parliament sat back and did nothing while the country was being looted for the most part of the last decade. In a 108-page affidavit, the lobby group said members of parliament had failed to use their powers to act on state capture and maladministration. In a two-part report submitted to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Outa said: “Parliament is ineffective, indecorous and symbolic. Its rules are inadequate and MPs were able to choose not to take action.” Author Matt Johnston,...

