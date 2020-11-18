 
 
Ignore Mother Nature’s warnings at your peril

Editorials 2 hours ago

The tremor felt in Cape Town came on the same day the Red Cross released a report in which it warned that climate change was a bigger threat than Covid-19.

18 Nov 2020
05:35:34 AM
Picture: iStock

Some parts of Cape Town felt the earth move in the early hours of yesterday, after a light 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 5km about 60km from Saldanha on the West Coast. The tremor lasted roughly 10 seconds. It follows less than two months after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected 1 600km offshore in Cape Town on 26 September. Subsequent 2.5- and 2.9-magnitude tremors followed, with some people feeling them in the northern suburbs. The Council for Geoscience urged the public not to panic, even though they admitted it was unusual. The tremor came on the same...

