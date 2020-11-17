 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Enough of the games, Zuma, just testify

Editorials 3 hours ago

Zuma is a master at delaying tactics. Despite insisting he wants his day in court, he’s done exactly the opposite for years.

17 Nov 2020
05:25:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Enough of the games, Zuma, just testify

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 23 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The usual tricks were all at play again at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday, with former president Jacob Zuma’s counsel, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, labelling the decision to only have one chair a “political blunder” as he pushed for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself for being biased. The former president filed a 102-page application for Zondo to recuse himself in which he claims to have a close personal relationship with the judge. Sikhakhane threatened that Zuma would exercise his right to say nothing if Zondo does not recuse himself, calling the inquiry unconstitutional and Zondo...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.