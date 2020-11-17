Enough of the games, Zuma, just testify

The usual tricks were all at play again at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday, with former president Jacob Zuma’s counsel, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, labelling the decision to only have one chair a “political blunder” as he pushed for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself for being biased. The former president filed a 102-page application for Zondo to recuse himself in which he claims to have a close personal relationship with the judge. Sikhakhane threatened that Zuma would exercise his right to say nothing if Zondo does not recuse himself, calling the inquiry unconstitutional and Zondo...

The usual tricks were all at play again at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday, with former president Jacob Zuma’s counsel, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, labelling the decision to only have one chair a “political blunder” as he pushed for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself for being biased.

The former president filed a 102-page application for Zondo to recuse himself in which he claims to have a close personal relationship with the judge. Sikhakhane threatened that Zuma would exercise his right to say nothing if Zondo does not recuse himself, calling the inquiry unconstitutional and Zondo unkind.

Zondo was having nothing of it, saying: “Our personal relationship has been a cordial and pleasant one over the years but did not generally involve discussions of serious matters. The statement that we are friends is not accurate… Mr Zuma and I do not socialise and have never socialised together.”

Zondo pointed out that in all his years on the bench – he is just two and a half months shy of practising for 24 years – this is the first time there is an application for his recusal.

Zuma is a master at delaying tactics. Despite insisting he wants his day in court, he’s done exactly the opposite for years. Having appeared at the commission more than a year ago, but then citing medical conditions and having other commitments when asked to appear again, he was issued a summons to appear yesterday.

There’s so much at stake here. The entire commission is in the spotlight now. As Advocate Paul Pretorius said: “If Judge Zondo were to recuse himself, it would collapse the commission.”

After more than two years and hundreds of witnesses providing testimony, we need answers. Zuma must take the stand. His testimony is crucial for the legitimacy of the inquiry.

Enough of the games. Zuma needs to testify and Zondo is the right man to head up the inquiry. Let’s move on. It’s as simple as that.

