 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Crime still violent SA’s sore point

Editorials 3 hours ago

Not too much can be read into the crime statistics because of the hard lockdown. Crime in the first quarter during the lockdown was always going to be down considerably, but there has been a marked spike in crime since the levels of lockdown have been eased.

Editorial
16 Nov 2020
04:53:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Crime still violent SA’s sore point

31 July 2020 - Police Minister General Bheki Cele at the release of the annual crime statistics 2019/2020 hosted in Pretoria, Gauteng, on Friday | Image: Supplied GCIS

The latest crime statistics for the period of July to September may show that when compared to the same period last year, contact crimes like murder, rape and assault were down by 11.6%, but there’s actually nothing to celebrate. In that period 5 107 people were murdered. No reduction in numbers will offer comfort to the victims or their loved ones that have been affected by crime. Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “Over 900 people were killed in their homes or the homes of those who ended their lives. Alarmingly, argument and misunderstanding remained the main drivers of murder.” Not...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.