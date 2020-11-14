 
 
Business needs to come up with jobs

Government is correct when it says it just doesn’t have jobs for the unemployed, but industry leaders and the public sector need to come up with ways to arrest the slide.

Unemployment increased substantially by 2.2 million (52.1%) to 6.5 million compared to the second quarter. Picture: iStock

This week’s announcement of the latest unemployment figures came as no surprise. What did hit home hard was just how bad the situation really is. Lockdown had a detrimental affect on employment in the second quarter. We knew this. But the latest figures is a kick to the stomach. Following Stats SA’s release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of the year, unemployment stands at a record 30.8%, meaning 6.5 million people are jobless. Compared with a year ago, Stats SA said total employment had decreased by 1.7 million. Prior to Covid-19, South Africans battled to...

