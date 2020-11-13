New AG has big shoes to fill

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has left behind huge shoes to fill. Makwetu died on Wednesday following a brave battle with lung cancer. He was just 54. His talents were certainly noticed, having recently been appointed to the United Nations Independent Advisory Committee. In paying tribute to him, the words “honest, selfless and dedicated” keep coming up. The outgoing auditor-general, who held the position since December 2013, made it his life’s mission to expose those involved in corruption and mismanagement in government. It speaks volumes of someone who continued serving his country with aplomb even though he was struggling with stage four...

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has left behind huge shoes to fill. Makwetu died on Wednesday following a brave battle with lung cancer. He was just 54.

His talents were certainly noticed, having recently been appointed to the United Nations Independent Advisory Committee. In paying tribute to him, the words “honest, selfless and dedicated” keep coming up.

The outgoing auditor-general, who held the position since December 2013, made it his life’s mission to expose those involved in corruption and mismanagement in government. It speaks volumes of someone who continued serving his country with aplomb even though he was struggling with stage four lung cancer.

He put his country’s needs before his own. We need more Makwetus in our bid to not only fight corruption, but to also help steer our limping economy to still waters. Rest in peace. New Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has her work cut out for her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.