SA can’t afford to help in Moz war

Editorials 3 hours ago

On the other hand, an uncontrolled Islamic jihadist insurgency could well spill across our borders and cost South African lives.

Editorial
12 Nov 2020
05:03:16 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 24, 2019 remains of a burned and destroyed home are seen in the recently attacked village of Aldeia da Paz outside Macomia. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Reports that 50 civilians were gruesomely beheaded by Islamic State-linked terrorists in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique should bring home to us, here in complacent South Africa, that we have a horrific insurgency happening next door. And, by all accounts, the Mozambique government – despite support and advice from some South African-based security companies – is battling to contain the problem. While there have been calls for South African troops to become involved – hands-on and weapons “hot” – in the rapidly growing war, the situation, both in Mozambique and here at home, needs to be evaluated very carefully. On...

