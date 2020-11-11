 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No more Aces up their sleeves?

Editorials 4 hours ago

Is it too soon to hope that, now that Ace has seemingly been removed from the ‘radical economic transformation’ and state capture pack, the whole corrupt house of cards might come tumbling down?

Editorial
11 Nov 2020
05:06:53 AM
PREMIUM!
No more Aces up their sleeves?

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

Having an ANC leader – secretary-general Ace Magashule, in this case – appearing before a court to answer for alleged abuse of taxpayers’ money is something many thought they would never see. The party has long proclaimed its commitment to fighting corruption and to running a clean administration. Yet, even under President Cyril Ramaphosa – the man many hoped would “save” South Africa – the looting has continued … and become even more morally repugnant because the ANC’s cadres could not resist “eating” from money intended to help fight the biggest health crisis this country has faced. A warrant of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.