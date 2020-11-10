 
 
Education vital for nation-building

It should have been the wake-up call for all of us – government, parents, nongovernmental organisations – that our education system is in trouble.

10 Nov 2020
05:06:39 AM
Education vital for nation-building

Image: iStock

In February, just before lockdown, global human rights watchdog Amnesty International said our schooling is “characterised by crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and relatively poor educational outcomes … perpetuating inequality and, as a result, failing too many of its children, with the poor hardest hit”. The Covid crisis has made the situation worse … but on top of that, government has a skewed set of priorities. Today, Kagiso Trust chief operating officer Themba Mola shares his nonprofit organisation’s concern that, despite the very real needs in the education sector, money is being taken away from it to shore up the failed...

