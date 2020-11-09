Parkruns return a necessity

It’s encouraging that officials from the Parkrun community will hold “big meetings” (that’s according to founder and Comrades Marathon legend Bruce Fordyce) this coming week with the department of sport. On the agenda will be the date at which the popular mass-participation athletic events can resume. There are 225 Parkruns nationally which were, up until the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, held every Saturday. The various lockdown restrictions have drastically curtailed sports events involving large numbers of people, because of the difficulty in maintaining a social distance of at least two metres between participants and the problems with wearing masks...

