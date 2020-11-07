 
 
Learn to live with virus – no excuses

Editorials 3 hours ago

There is little social distancing and mask-wearing is now considered by many citizens to be entirely optional.

Editorial
07 Nov 2020
05:05:48 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Tuesday as part of a Covid-19 tour of the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

Given what has happened on a number of occasions in the past, many people are understandably nervous about what Cyril Ramaphosa might say in his fireside chat with the nation next week. It is clear that the coronavirus pandemic is far from being a thing of the past in South Africa, with upwards of 1 500 new infections and more than 50 deaths being reported daily. Yet, looking around our cities, our suburbs, our townships, it is difficult to see there is a problem at all. There is little social distancing and mask-wearing is now considered by many citizens to...

{{ index + 1 }}
