Card-playing Dudu is up for a fight

Editorials 3 hours ago

She and others in the Zuma camp are clearly preparing for a long, drawn-out fight…by fair means or foul.

Editorial
06 Nov 2020
04:55:46 AM
Card-playing Dudu is up for a fight

Former SAA Chairperson, Dudu Myeni appears via Zoom at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Dudu Myeni could have been a dealer at a blackjack table in a casino, so many cards did she play yesterday during her “evidence” to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. There was the race card, the gender card, the victim card and – last but not least – the conspiracy card. According to her, she would not be on the witness stand before the commission and “found guilty” as she put it, if she was white. She was there because she was a friend of former president Jacob Zuma, himself the target of some nebulous gang of plotters....

